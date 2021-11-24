Taylor Swift off to spend time with boyfriend Joe Alwyn after the release of Red (Taylor’s version)

In days following the success of her recently released album--Red (Taylor’s version), Taylor Swift has been spending some time with her boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn. A source close to the singer spoke to E! News and mentioned that the 31-year-old singer recently took a trip to spend time with actor Joe Alwyn at work! According to the source, "Taylor visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie." If you didn’t know, 30-year-old actor Joe is currently shooting the film adaptation of Denis Johnson's novel, The Stars at Noon, as reported by E! News.

The film also stars Margaret Qualley, who recently revealed that the cast was shooting in South America by sharing pictures of what appeared to be tropical birds on his Instagram, alongside the caption: "'Bird pride' for my dad. And then this little guy was sweet too. Panama. Stars at Noon." At the same time, film’s director Claire Denis, also hinted that she also was in Panama by sharing a picture of the country's flag.

For the unversed, if rumours are to be believed, Taylor and Joe have been quietly dating since 2016, but rumours of their romance only surfaced a year after, in 2017. Since then, the couple has been notoriously private and remained out of the spotlight. While they are spotted together every now and then, the duo manages to keep every detail of their private life away from the limelight.

Back in 2020, while speaking with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone, Taylor explained why she chooses to keep her relationship with Joe so private. She explained that her song to Paul "Peace" is "actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living. I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

