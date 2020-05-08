  1. Home
Taylor Swift sports a daisies printed tee and fans think she's teasing a collab with Katy Perry

Taylor Swift posted her "biiig isolations" mood to spark speculations of a possible collaboration with Katy Perry.
It has been two years since Katy Perry reached out to Taylor Swift with an olive branch to mend their feud. The white flags were raised and both the singers left the past where it should be. Since then, the duo featured in Taylor's music video of You Need To Calm Down. With Taylor's new social media post, fans feel Taylor is hinting that she is returning the favour. It all began with Katy announcing her new song. The singer is set to release her song titled Daisies. 

"The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020," Katy tweeted, making the announcement of her song. She poses in the meadow full of daisies on the poster. A few hours later, Taylor shared a photo of herself holding a glass of wine, posing in a daisies printed tee. She shared the picture with the caption, channelling some Reputation, with two snake emojis and glasses of wine emojis placed beside the words "biiig isolation". 

Fans pointed out that there were a few similarities between the caption and picture TSwift shared with Katy's poster. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the "S"s on the Daisies' poster resembled the snakes. To top it off, they also pointed out that it couldn't be a coincidence that Taylor decided to sport the daisies printed tee today. 

As though these hints aren't enough, American Idol's tweet fueled rumours of the possible collab. "We can't wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row," the Twitter handle shared. That was enough to send fans into a frenzy. 

Do you think Taylor and Katy could be working together or was it merely a coincidence? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Twitter

