Taylor Swift spotted in Utah for Sundance Film Festival Premiere of Miss Americana; sports a new hairstyle

Taylor Swift will be premiering her documentary Miss Americana for the first time at Sundance Film Festival and ahead of the festivities, the 30-year-old singer was spotted in Park City, sporting a new hairstyle. Check out her photos below.

Taylor Swift has a lot to look forward to in 2020 with the first important event being the release of her documentary, Miss Americana. Ahead of the Netflix documentary release, we got a small glimpse into what to expect from it through a refreshing trailer. Giving us a detailed look into her professional and personal life, T-Swift isn't keeping calm and is no filters attached. Whether it be talking about her active stand in politics by endorsing Democratic politicians in her home state of Tennessee or sharing a tender moment with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn after keeping their relationship private for three years.

Miss Americana hits Netflix on January 31, 2020. However, the world premiere of the documentary will first take place at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Ahead of the premiere, Taylor was spotted in Park City and made the streets her own, personal runway as she strutted in style and debuted a new hairstyle; a shaggy blonde lob. Decked to perfection, Swift was seen rocking a houndstooth print jumpsuit which was paired with a matching trench coat and pointy-toed pumps. While the outfit was accessorised the attire with simple gold dangling earrings, the classic red lips completed the look.

Check out Taylor Swift's photos below:

"I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore. And it was my own doing," Taylor gushed about herself in the trailer of Miss Americana, which was directed by Lana Wilson.

Meanwhile, Taylor has been nominated for three Grammys - Best Pop Vocal Album for Lover, Best Song for Lover and Best Pop Solo Performance for You Need To Calm Down. Grammys 2020 takes place on January 27, 2020 (India date) and will see T-Swift sitting next to BTS and behind Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

