Taylor Swift Squad members: From Gigi Hadid to Selena Gomez, where are they now?
No one is a stranger to Pop Queen's star-studded friendships. Over the years, Swift has been a yardstick by which female friendships are measured. Her famous camaraderie is renowned as her 'squad.'
For better or worse, Taylor Swift's "squad" has integrated into her brand to the same extent as "trying too hard," writing about "boyfriends" or "cats." And it's not that far from as unpleasant as it must be to have every conversation you had with your friends mistakenly read as some kind of Illuminati power move uniting (white) women to support their status in the entertainment business. Ultimately, the Fourth of July celebrations are like special reality show episodes.
The squad has changed, added new members, and let go of many people in recent years. Let's have a quick look at some of its members.
Blake Lively
It is rather unclear how Blake and Swift first met, but initially, they were spotted hanging out at a theme park in Australia in 2015. Then, Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were seen attending the singer's famous Fourth of July party' Taymerica, in 2016.
Over the years, Blake and Swift have become very close, and one of Blake's daughters, James, also voiced the song Gorgeous from her album Reputation. Among the Gossip Girl star's most recent film roles are A Simple Favour (2018) and The Rhythm Section (2020). In addition, she also directed Swift's I Bet You Think About Me. She and Swift are still close, and she was recently spotted at Taylor's 34th birthday party.
Selena Gomez
Selena and Taylor go way back. They have known each other since they were dating the Jonas Brothers. Since then, Gomez has made leaps in her music career. Her latest song, Single Soon, has been a fan favorite, and she recently starred in a documentary, My, Mind and Me, where she talked about her scare with lupus and other mental health issues, all while having the support of her 'soul-sister' Taylor. Since the release of Evermore, fans have theorized that the song Dorothea is about Gomez. Gomez has also attended every one of Taylor's tours.
Hailee Steinfeld
Popularly known for her role in the movie Pitch Perfect, singer, songwriter, and actress Hailee Steinfeld was one of the earliest members of Taylor's squad. She starred in her Bad Blood MV and even walked onstage during the 1989 tour.
Although Steinfeld has a successful career in music, her acting roles have garnered more attention, like in Spiderman-2 and her Apple TV series Dickinson. We are still wondering how close Hailee and Swift are now.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was once considered one of the closest peeps to Taylor Swift. When Swift and Kloss first got together, Kloss was a little-known model. They cemented their friendship with a widely publicized road trip to Big Sur.
Over the years, Kloss succeeded in modeling, and in 2019, she confirmed that she and Taylor were still close friends. However, the fans weren't convinced shortly after the model was spotter vacationing with Scooter Braun's wife amid his rift with Swift over the rights to her music, which led the fans to speculate about the rift. Kloss has been married to Joshua Kushner since 2021 and has had a legendary modeling career.
