Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, amid news of latter living in singer's NYC apartment

Taylor Swift has been living her best life recently. After the first leg of her Eras tour ended a few weeks ago, the singer has been seen out and about with friends, at American football games, and more. In her recent sighting, she was seen with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively in New York City. This news came, as multiple reports confirmed that Swift has lent her NYC apartment to Turner and her children for the time being. Scroll ahead to know more.

Taylor Swift seen out with her friends

On September 30, the Anti-Hero singer was seen hanging out with her friends in NYC. In the paparazzi pics, Swift was seen holding her longtime friend, Blake's hand, was seen going into the famous Italian restaurant, Ballato, along with Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, who is the co-owner of Kansas City Current, and Lively's big sister, Robyn. Taylor Swift looked chic, with a simple black knee-length black dress that featured a pleated skirt, and elegant strappy heels to complete the look. While Blake Lively was dressed more warmly, as the autumn-colored theme came off brightly, with her cream crop top, a multicolored striped skirt reaching well below her knees, velvet brown heel boots, and a tweed blazer over her shoulder to tie the look together.

Taylor Swift lent her NYC apartment to Sophie Turner

Earlier it came to light that Swift had loaned her NYC apartment to Sophie Turner and her two daughters amidst her messy divorce with Joe Joans. For the unversed, after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, things have just gone south, as the latter sued her estranged husband to let her take their kids back to England. So in this situation, until the two parents sort out the custody issues of their children, as per Page Six, the 33-year-old lent her house to the actress.

Meanwhile, Swift is making headlines for her alleged fling with NFL star, Travis Kelce. From the looks of it, the two are having fun getting to know each other, as Swift is all set to attend another game featuring Travis' team on October 1.