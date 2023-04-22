Taylor Swift steps out with gal pals Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters in New York City

Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls’ night-out with some of her closest friends.

On Thursday (April 20), the Grammy-award-winning singer was spotted with her squad including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Alana, Este, Danielle Haim.

Taylor has been spending time with a few of her celeb friends after her reported breakup with Joe Alwyn. For the unversed, a few days back, Entertainment Tonight broke the news that Taylor and Joe have split after dating each other for over six years.

Recently, she was seen heading out for dinner with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. And now, the Antihero-hitmaker was spotted with her five close friends. The pictures were shared by PEOPLE.

Taylor Swift’s night out with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and the Haim sisters

In the photos published by the media outlet, Taylor Swift, 33, was seen looking gorgeous as ever in a black mini dress with noodle straps and chain detailing. She also sported a silver necklace and hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in a bun, and she rocked her signature bold red lips look. Taylor wrapped up the look with a pair of sunglasses, black shoes, and a brown handbag.

Taylor is currently in the middle of her much-talked-about Eras Tour. After performing in Tampa, Florida for three nights straight, she will be next performing in Houston on Friday.

Did Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters unfollow Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift’s fans recently noted that Ryan Reynolds, who is a very close friend of Taylor Swift has unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Instagram. Moreover, Taylor’s brother Austin Kingsley Swift has also unfollowed the Conversations With Friends actor following the news of their breakup.

Gigi Hadid has also unfollowed Joe on Instagram. Moreover, all three Haim sisters: Este, Alana, and Danielle, also do not follow the actor anymore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn buy an £8.3 million seven-bedroom mansion in London before their split?