Taylor Swift subtly nods at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs win following his Germany game; Details inside

Taylor Swift has been drawing the focus of her fans and the media, thanks to her connection with Travis Kelce. Ever since she began dating the NFL star, Taylor has consistently been in the limelight. The couple has been seen together on multiple occasions, and once again, they've captured the attention of fans and the media. Recently, Taylor Swift subtly expressed her support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by giving a "like" to an Instagram post celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Miami Dolphins. This has ignited excitement among Swifties, and as a result, the couple is creating quite a buzz on the internet.

Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s response to Travis Kelce’s post

Taylor Swift subtly expressed her backing for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by giving a "like" to an Instagram post celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' triumph over the Miami Dolphins. The People-shared post featured a snapshot of Kelce in his uniform and highlighted that, alongside the team's win, the tight end achieved the status of the "new all-time leading receiver in franchise history."

A week following a disheartening defeat to the Denver Broncos, Travis Kelce and his NFL squad emerged victorious with a 21-14 win against the Miami Dolphins during Sunday's game in Frankfurt, Germany. Although Swift wasn't present at the international match, fans couldn't contain their excitement upon discovering that the pop star had given the post a thumbs up by hitting the like button.

How fans reacted to the situation

The comment section of the post was flooded with love and appreciation from fans. In their comments, they celebrated her by expressing sentiments such as "TAYLOR SWIFT LIKED THIS," and sharing thoughts like, "Taylor and Kelce are currently experiencing incredible career success simultaneously. How delightful!".

At the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Taylor Swift emerged as the standout, matching the record for the most VMA wins in a single night, as reported by MTV. With a remarkable nine victories on September 12, encompassing accolades for video, song, album, and artist of the year, Swift's lifetime total reached 23—trailing only behind Beyoncé. Leading this year's nominees with 11 nods, Swift claimed top honors, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Director of the Year for her chart-topping hit, "Anti-Hero."

