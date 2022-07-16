Taylor Swift subtly shuts down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn during a coffee date in London

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn recently sparked engagement rumours and while the singer didn't directly address the same. Recently, as the couple was clicked together while heading out for a coffee date in London, Swift was spotted hanging out without a ring on her, thus putting to rest all the rumours about their engagement.

Taylor and Joe were seen sporting a casual look during their London date as they kept it casual in chic shorts, baseball caps and sneakers. Not long ago, the Conversations With Friends star addressed his engagement rumours with Swift and told WSJ magazine, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

The couple has managed to keep their romance private over the years ever since they began dating in 2016. Alwyn in his recent interview also spoke about why he prefers to keep his relationship out of the limelight and said, "We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"

Recent reports suggested that Taylor and Joe got engaged secretly in the presence of their close friends and family. The Sun had reported that a source revealed that the couple had only informed their inner circle regarding the engagement although with Swift's recent outing has now suggested otherwise.

