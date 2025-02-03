Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce on Instagram After NFL Star Misses Grammys 2025 to Prepare For Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are always there for each other in one way or another! The NFL star had to skip being the pop star’s arm candy for the 2025 Grammys as he flew to New Orleans to prepare for his upcoming Super Bowl match.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end posted a carousel of pictures and a clip of him climbing out of a private jet with the rest of his team. “Big Yeti in the Big Easy!” the caption read. The 14-time Grammy winner was quick to like the pictures — which were posted in collaboration with Cheifs and NFL’s Instagram pages — and fans caught the gesture.

“Taylor that was fast,” one fan commented under the post. “It’s the ‘liked by Taylor Swift’ for me,” another wrote. “Me Taylor and Travis were on Insta at the same time,” another said, pointing out the timing of the post.

Although the Maroon singer didn’t have Kelce by her side, she gave a nod to her beau with a cute accessory on her outfit. Not only was she dressed in red — one of the Chiefs’ colors — she also wore a custom T-chain wrapped around her upper thigh.

Swift appeared on the Grammys stage to present the Best Country Album award to Beyonce and walked out to her song So High School playing in the background, which she famously wrote about her and Kelce’s romance.

Despite being nominated in six major categories at this year’s Grammys, the Bad Blood singer unfortunately went home empty-handed. However, she was seen grooving to songs and hyping her fellow nominees as they received their honors.

The billionaire musician completed her massive international Eras Tour a few months ago and has lately been cheering on her boyfriend during his matches. After winning the AFL Championship, Kelce and the Cheifs are set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Louisiana’s Caesars Superdome on February 9.