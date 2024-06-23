Taylor Swift Surprises Fans As She Performs Castles Crumbling With Hayley Williams At Eras Tour Show In London

Taylor Swift is trying her best to treat fans with her power-packed performance as she kickstarted her first concert of her massively hit Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium this weekend. After treating fans with her soulful vocals on day one, Swift made a surprising appearance on stage alongside Paramore’s Hayley Williams on the second day of her Eras Tour concert in London on Saturday, June 22.

The duo performed her Speak Now vault track Castles Crumbling, and not just that, the American pop singer also live performed Thank You, Aimee, a song which is allegedly a diss track about Kim Kardashian. Read on further to know more details.

Taylor Swift performs Castles Crumbling with Hayley Williams at the 2nd Eras Tour Show in London

Taylor Swift is currently dominating headlines for several reasons. Swift began her first concert of her Era Tours at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, June 21, with a dreamy performance.

Many celebrities attended the first day of the singer's concert, including Prince William, who appeared at the event with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Swift's rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also came to support her, and she shared a backstage selfie of their group on her Instagram account.

Swift never misses a chance to surprise her fans, and she once again delighted the Swifties with her performance. At the second Eras Tour show in London, she amazed the audience as she appeared on stage with Paramore’s Hayley Williams to perform their Speak Now vault track, Castles Crumbling.

They both sat together at the piano to perform the song as fans shared videos of their duet on social media. While they were performing the track, Swift told the singer, “I love you so much. You’re so good. I cannot believe that I get to be on a tour with Hayley." Williams responded with a laugh, saying, “You’re my longest music friend. Thank you. I love you.”

Taylor Swift shares how she asked Hayley Williams to perform with her in London

According to People magazine, Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams have been friends since the early days of their careers and previously performed together in London during the Speak Now Tour in 2011.

The duo performed this famous track together at the second Eras Tour show in London on Saturday, and before bringing Williams on stage, Swift hinted at a special guest.

The Lavender Haze hitmaker told the crowd that while she was re-recording her albums, she was trying to reach out to artists that she's "such a fan of," noting specifically for the Speak Now album.

The Lover singer said she reached out to artists who have greatly influenced her music and writing. Before finally announcing Paramore’s singer's name, she added, “I asked an artist, who I was such a huge fan of, to be on one of the songs, and she said yes."

Taylor Swift continued, "London, we are so lucky because when I asked Hayley Williams to come to this show, she said yes.”