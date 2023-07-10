Taylor Swift surprises fans by bringing ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Taylor Swift surprised the audience by inviting her ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner onstage
  • Taylor Lautner made a grand entrance, with an impressive cartwheel and backflip

In a delightful twist during her sold-out Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Taylor Swift surprised her ecstatic audience by inviting her ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, to join her on stage. The appearance of the 'Twilight' actor, who served as the inspiration for Swift's heartfelt song 'Back To December', brought a wave of excitement to the crowd. Accompanied by actress Joey King and Presley Cash, both of whom featured in Swift's latest music video for 'I Can See You (Taylor's Version)', the trio unveiled the highly anticipated video during the concert.

Taylor Lautner's dazzling entrance at Taylor Swift's show 

As Taylor Lautner made a grand entrance, descending the stage ramp with an impressive cartwheel and backflip, the audience erupted in cheers and applause. Swift took a moment to express her gratitude towards Lautner, acknowledging his positive influence during the creation of her iconic album 'Speak Now'.

"He was a tremendous source of positivity in my life while I was crafting the 'Speak Now' album, and I must say, he performed every single stunt you saw in that music video," Swift revealed with a smile.

Lautner's Wife: An unexpected friendship 

Not only did Lautner's appearance bring joy to the stage, but he also shed light on his deep admiration for Swift as both an artist and a person. In a heartfelt message, Lautner expressed his respect for Swift's talent and commended her character.
"I have so much respect for you, not just for the incredible singer, songwriter, and performer you are, but for the remarkable human being you are," Lautner shared. "You embody grace, humility, and kindness, and I feel honored to know you."

Their past romance

While their romantic involvement happened quite some time ago, dating back to 2009, Swift's and Lautner's reunion served as a heartwarming reminder of their shared history. Swift's close friend shared insights into their past relationship, highlighting that it was never as big of a deal as the media made it out to be.

The surprise appearance of Taylor Lautner added an extra layer of magic and nostalgia to her Eras Tour. The night became an unforgettable celebration of friendship, artistry, and the power of reconnecting with the past. As Swift continues to captivate audiences with her talent and genuine connections, fans can eagerly anticipate what surprises she has in store for future performances.

