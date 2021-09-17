Taylor Swift surprises fans with a re-recording of Wildest Dreams after Swifties trended the song on TikTok

Taylor Swift has released the ‘Taylor’s version’ of her popular song Wildest Dreams, as fans were trending the same on TikTok. Taking to her social media platforms, Taylor announced that she has heard them, and has released her version of the song. For the unversed, Swift has been re-releasing her songs after a legal feud with music mogul Scooter Braun.

“Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version,” Taylor noted, with a stunning picture of herself wearing black sunglasses! As fans were waiting for her to re-release her album 1989, seems like Taylor has provided them with a present by re-recording Wildest Dreams, which was one of her most popular songs from the album.

She has even teased fans about re-recording the entire 1989 album. The Grammy winner broke the news on her social media platforms after her song went viral with the “slow zoom effect” trend on TikTok. Swifties from all over the world have been gushing over Taylor’s new release, as the newer version seems to have been a perfect addition to Taylor’s discography.

In other news, the singer is all set to re-release her album Red, which drops on November 19, 2021. Swift joined TikTok with a video of her changing looks, in order to promote the re-recorded version of Red. Since then, Swift has been having the time of her life on TikTok where she has been posting videos with her cats, following trends, and connecting through her music with her fans on TikTok.

