Taylor Swift takes dig at Scooter Braun for releasing unapproved live album: So tasteless but very transparent

As news broke out that Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records were releasing an unapproved album of the singer titled Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008, Taylor Swift took to Instagram Stories to take a massive dig at them. Read what Taylor wrote in her IG Story below.

In 2019, one of the infamous feuds was between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun as well as her ex-music label Big Machine Records. After Scooter acquired the label for USD 330 million, Taylor put out a scathing Tumblr post exclaiming how, even in her wildest dreams, she couldn't have imagined Justin Bieber's manager to own most of her music! Now, resurfacing the fued back to the spotlight, Swift took a massive dig at Braun and Big Machine Records for releasing her unapproved live album, Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, T-Swift began, "Hey, guys - I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an "album" of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight. I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me."

Check out Taylor Swift's IG Story which takes a dig at Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records below:

"It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money," the 30-year-old singer couldn't help but quip.

"In my opinion... Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent," the You Need To Calm Down singer concluded.

