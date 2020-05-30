Taylor Swift tells Donald Trump 'We will vote you out in November' and the post becomes her most liked tweet

Taylor Swift was appalled by US President Donald Trump's "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" tweet and shared her dismissal on the same. Read below to know what the 30-year-old singer tweeted, which ended up being her most-liked tweet ever.

In some deeply upsetting news that shocked the globe, US President Donald Trump posted an insensitive tweet in response to the Minneapolis protests, which have been taking place post the death of George Floyd due to police violence. "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!," Trump tweeted.

Trump's words couldn't be digested by many, who took to Twitter to outrage over the President's bold claims. Amongst these was Taylor Swift who hit back at Trump with some choice words of her own. "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," Taylor tweeted to her 86.2 million followers. Within five hours, the tweet crossed one million likes and is now the 30-year-old singer's most-liked tweet ever.

Check out Taylor Swift's most-liked tweet against Donald Trump below:

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

What do you have to say about Taylor Swift's tweet revolting Donald Trump? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: George Floyd dies after police violence; Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and other stars react to his demise

Moreover, to add more salt to the wound, Trump's controversial tweet was placed with a public interest notice by Twitter as they shared that the tweet, "violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest in the tweet to remain accessible," via The Hollywood Reporter.

There's been an ongoing battle between Trump and Twitter, especially after the social media platform fact-checked two recent tweets by the US President. As retaliation, Trump signed an executive order to remove certain restrictions that were given to social media platforms.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×