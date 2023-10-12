Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: From filming location to release date; here's everything you need to know about much-awaited movie

One of the most anticipated cinematic releases of the year is a concert film and it's all thanks to Taylor Swift. The singer's movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is all set for its release in theatres and fans from across the world cannot wait to enjoy it. Expect lots of screaming, joy, singing, dancing, friendship bracelets, and happy tears when the concert movie releases. Here's everything you need to know about it prior to witnessing the magical experience.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour release date

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was supposed to be released on October 13, 2023, but Swift took to her Instagram to share an exciting update with fans. "I can't really wrap my head around this but... Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" she announced. "We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend." The concert film will be released in 90 countries across the world.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour filming location

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will feature footage from three of Swift's Los Angeles shows that happened at the SoFi Stadium. Filming equipment was spotted onstage during the August 3 to 5 shows, already accelerating the buzz. During the August 9 concert-show, the singer announced the re-recording of her album 1989, taking the fans by storm.

In the latest post, the pop star also wrote in her caption, "I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together."

More about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, which is half an hour shorter than her live concert shows. In the announcement post, Swift called the concert the most meaningful and electric experience of her life. She persuaded fans to keep the vibe intact even in theatres. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged," the pop superstar and Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker wrote in the caption.

The Eras Tour started in March and has been projected to become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is also slated to become the biggest concert film ever. As per reports, theatres are expected to have friendship-bracelet-making stations and AMCs will be offering limited-edition merchandise like Eras Tour-themed popcorn buckets.

