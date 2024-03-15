Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour To Arrive On Disney+; Deets HERE

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is an electrifying journey through her diverse musical evolution. From the country twang of her early hits to the pop anthems that skyrocketed her to global stardom, each era is celebrated with captivating performances and stunning visuals. Fans revel in the nostalgia of Swift's past personas while eagerly anticipating glimpses of what's to come. As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is dropping early, promising an unforgettable experience for fans old and new alike.

When will Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour drop on Disney+?

Originally scheduled for release on March 15, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will begin streaming on Disney+ a day earlier, on March 14, starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. This extended cut of the concert film, spanning about three-and-a-half hours, showcases the musical journey of the 14-time Grammy-winning star with added depth. Fans can look forward to four additional acoustic songs, a treat not seen in theaters or the previous digital versions available on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV.

The 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram to announce the news and wrote, “For the first time, we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).”

Following her noteworthy speech at the Grammys, Swift made another significant announcement: her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, is set to be released on April 19.

Which bonus tracks will be there in The Eras Tour on Disney+?

The bonus tracks showcased in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor Version) on Disney+ include the enchanting Cardigan along with acoustic renditions of fan favorites such as Maroon, Death by a Thousand Cuts, You Are in Love, and I Can See You.

During the initial streaming announcement, Cardigan was unveiled, setting the stage for anticipation. Subsequently, the release of the official trailer for the Taylor’s Version concert film on March 4 treated fans to a glimpse of Maroon. Finally, Swift herself revealed the remaining three songs on Good Morning America in the week leading up to the Disney+ debut.

According to Box Office Mojo, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film has raked in impressive figures, surpassing $180 million in domestic sales and exceeding $261 million globally at the box office. This monumental success has played a pivotal role in propelling Swift into billionaire status. Approximately $35 million generated from the initial two weeks of screenings alone contributed to the superstar's billion-dollar fortune. Variety reports that under Swift's agreement with AMC, she earned 57% of ticket sales, while theaters retained the remaining 43% of revenues.

