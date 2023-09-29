Taylor Swift-themed promo releases ahead of Travis Kelce's Chiefs' game against New York Jets; WATCH

Taylor Swift is taking over. Now this is a sentence you must've gotten used to reading, but it's not even close to being the end of it. In fact, it's Swiftie fever at the NFL, as the league is still getting over the glamourous high of the singer attending one of their games, to support her Travis Kelce. The mind-boggling number of viewers that she brought along with her to the league has definitely taken everyone by storm, as the league tries to keep the new wave of interest going.

Sunday Night Football release a new Taylor-themed promo for Chiefs vs Jets

Sunday Night Football on NBC released a new promo for the game between Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium. The ad featured, Welcome to New York, from Taylor's 2014 album, called 1989. The video features shots of Kelce running into the field, as well as a clip of other players from the Chiefs, while the other half of the video includes overhead shots of New York, as well as the city's beloved football team, New York Jets. This comes amidst the rumors of the Taylor Swift, and Kansas' star player seeing each other. The 33-year-old is expected to be at the stadium to cheer on Travis.

ALSO READ: 'You just realize it's a part of the job...': When Taylor Swift opened up about how scrutiny affects art and shared how she handles it

The Taylor Swift effect

Last Sunday when the Shake It Off singer showed up at the Arrowhead stadium for the City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, it would be an understatement to say that the internet practicially blew up. The singer was everywhere from headlines, to means, and in turn, Kansas' football team made the news with her. In fact, as per Fox Sports, this game had the highest viewership of any matchup in the past week, on any network.

Meanwhile, the cameras were hardly leaving Swift's face, as she sat with her alleged fling's mom, wearing white and red, which are the chief's colors. According to NFLshop.com, sales of Travis' jersey, 87, skyrocketed after the game. And since the hyped singer is expected to be in the arena this Sunday as well, the commentators are jokingly, but quite accurately calling the league, NFL: Taylor's Version.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ma text Taylor’ or ‘I’ma text Nicki’: Ice Spice feels like 'that girl' after befriending Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj