Taylor Swift to become director? Barbie cinematographer expresses interest in working with her

Taylor Swift has definitely tried her hands at a lot of art forms including acting, dancing, and direction. And there is no doubt about the fact that she has been praised for whatever she does. This time around, it is the exceptional direction skills of the singer that is receiving all the praise. While the singer continues to be on tour and records are albums, the other celebrities are either attending her concerts or talking about the Blank Space singer. When Grammy-winning cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto sat with TheWrap for an interview, she had all the praises for Taylor's directorial capabilities.

Taylor Swift's directorial gigs

Having worked in Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon most recently, Rodrigo was with TheWrap to speak about his experience working on Barbie. With all the anecdotes that he had to share about the making of Barbie Land, she also made a point of mentioning working with Taylor in the past. He said that they had worked on the music videos of The Man, Willow, and Cardigan in the past. He also mentioned that she was in talks with Taylor Swift for her next movie. While he was unsure if this was the piece of information that he should have revealed or not, he certainly praised her capabilities as a director.

He said that Swift was an "extraordinary" director. “I know about this project,” he told TheWrap during an interview about his stunning work on “Barbie.” “I don’t know what the status is right now because I’ve been on my movie, but we have talked about it and I don’t know if I’ll end up doing it or someone else [will], but I think she’s great.”

Will Taylor Swift try her luck as a full-time director?

With all the success that she is getting in her singing career, it is highly unlikely that Taylor would be switching at such a crucial time in her career. However, in the future when the songstress wishes to take a break from her album releases, there is a chance that she could find solace on the sets. The singer is yet to comment on her directorial debut. We will be sure to mention it in this section if there is any concrete news on this. Until then, keep in touch with Pinkvilla.

