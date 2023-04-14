Taylor Swift to feed over 125,000 ahead of the ‘Eras Tour’ in Tampa; Wins the internet

Taylor Swift, the highly celebrated American singer is now winning the internet with her generous move, yet again. As per the latest updates, the 'Anti Hero' singer has donated enough to feed over 125,000 individuals to the Tampa Food Bank, Florida, ahead of the much-awaited 'Eras Tour'. The reports were officially confirmed by the Tampa Food Bank with a social media post, recently.

Feeding Tampa thanks Taylor Swift with a post

The Feeding Tampa Food Bank of Florida took to its official Instagram handle and thanked Taylor Swift for her generosity with a special note, along with a lovely collage of the singer-songwriter. "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025! Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables! #TSTheErasTour #erastour," reads the post. For the unversed, Taylor Swift had earlier performed similar donations to the Food Banks in both Arizona and Las Vegas, just before she visited the cities for the 'Eras Tour' recently.

