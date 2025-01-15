Taylor Swift To Perform In China After Concluding Eras Tour Last Month? Shanghai Authorities Reveal DEETS
Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour last month and is already in talks to conduct a show in China. The authorities claimed that they had "preliminary talks" with the pop star. Deets!
Taylor Swift does not seem to be done with live performances, much to the delight of Swifties! After concluding her record-breaking international Eras Tour in December 2024, the Bad Blood hitmaker will reportedly perform in China.
As reported by Reuters, the country’s authorities have revealed that they recently held "preliminary talks" with the pop star's team, discussing the possibility of her performing in Shanghai. Zhang Qi, deputy director of Shanghai's Culture and Tourism Bureau, said they are “optimistic” about the possibility.
"As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai," he added.
The singer became a billionaire through this tour and celebrated by expanding her $17.75 million Rhode Island mansion. The mansion reportedly consists of manicured gardens, a breathtaking patio, and a sprawling swimming pool.
One of her crew members told Page Six that the Maroon singer gave everyone a whopping $100,000 bonus before the international tour kick-started last year. He also admitted that, although it has been over a month since the tour ended, there is still an “emotional hangover” they can feel.