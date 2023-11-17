Taylor Swift: Top 10 moments from the record-breaking Eras Tour so far that are just unforgettable

It was a moment for the Swifties all around the globe as Taylor Swift had her hotly talked, about The Eras Tour. The moment was no less a dream come true for her fans as it was an experience of a lifetime. From the time it was announced, Swift has been selling out stadiums and has created the biggest pop music event of the next two years. Notably, the stadiums were filled with audiences and many ticketless fans hovered outside of venues or watched on social media from home.

10. 3 hours of Taylor Swift

What more a fan would want? Watching Taylor Swift singing her heart out for thousands of live audiences. On the first night of The Eras Tour at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, the audiences had no idea what to expect from the pop star’s new live show. However, it was an amazing experience as many watched the show through Instagram and TikTok Lives.

9. Premiere of Karma video during first NY show

At the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, fans knew they might get something unexpected before the show started. Before the night, she announced the release of Midnights (Til Dawn), which was an expanded version of her 2022 album that included a remix of Karma, featuring new rapper Ice Spice. What was even more interesting was that in the middle of the show, Swift decided to debut the Karma video in the middle of her set as her dancers sat on the stage to watch the video, which premiered on YouTube soon after.

8. Karma remix with Ice Spice

If the video was not only for the audience, Swift even added an extra dose of excitement to show closer Karma when she invited Ice Spice out to perform the remix with her three nights in a row. The 23-year-old rapper performing with Taylor Swift just headlined all over the globe as the crowd grooved throughout the event.

7. Finally, after 11 year we got Dear John

Many were eagerly awaiting for Taylor to perform, Dear John, which was about her ex John Mayer. On June 24 in Minneapolis, fans got to hear it live for the first time in 11 years as she had disclaimed for her fans to consider “kindness and gentleness” when interacting online.

6. Taylor, Taylor, Taylor

No one ever thought that they would witness a reunion like this on stage. The reunion of Taylor Swift with her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner , and his wife, Taylor Dome, who is Swiftie herself was just mind-blowing. The Twilight actor is one of Swift’s better exes, as he even featured in her song. During the performance, the pop star brought Lautner on the stage on the Kansas City tour.

5. Much love to Kobe Bryant's daughter with '22' iconic hat

The world has seen the pop star’s grace and generosity. At her So-Fi Stadium show in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift gifted her Red-era bowler hat to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Bianka during a performance of 22 as she later hugged her and gave a peck on the six-year-old girl’s head.

4. Unveilling this year's top album 1989 (Taylor's version)

Before the tour was announced, many were waiting for Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) to arrive during the tour. The album marked the fourth album she has re-recorded of the six previously owned by Big Machine Records. The pop superstar’s new version of her 2014 blockbuster was a fixture in the Top 20 of Billboard’s album chart for months.

3. Defending her love for Evermore

In her performance in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor Swift dispelled the fan theory that she hates her Grammy-nominated album Evermore. The pop star confirmed that she hasn’t forgotten about her 2020 album despite fans’ claims that she’s ignored it. She played her song Champagne Problems to a sold-out State Farm Stadium and revealed that she loves it despite what some of you say on social media.

2. Phoebe Bridgers opens with vault duel Nothing New

During her first night in Nashville, the pop star invited Phoebe Bridgers to perform their Red (Taylor’s Version) collaboration song, Nothing New. At the stage, Taylor Swift laughed and mouthed “Oh my god” while Bridgers shook her head in disbelief at the fact she was singing with one of her idols.

1. 'Cruel Summer' tops the charts again

With the new mark, Taylor Swift joined the prestigious club of artists with 10 or more No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart, as Cruel Summer ascended to the summit, from No. 9, becoming her 10th leader. Previously, the song peaked at No. 3 and was originally released on Swift’s 2019 Republic Records album Lover before being promoted as a single and gaining new prominence as the superstar performed it on her The Eras Tour this year.

