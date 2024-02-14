Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Megan Fox, And Machine Gun Kelly Pose With Wide Smiles At Super Bowl Party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly, a celebrity crossover we never knew we needed but are glad we got it anyway. The four of them celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday by partying at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

And thanks to a fan, we have the inside pictures of the star-studded party. The one that makes the banner image of this story.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cozy up to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to celebrate the Chiefs's Super Bowl win

In the picture shared on Instagram by a Kansas City Chiefs fan Joe Oravec, Kelce and Swift were all smiles while Taylor wrapped her arm around her boyfriend and rested her chin on his sturdy shoulders. MGK and Fox, on the other hand, stood beside the couple, both throwing up peace signs with the Jennifer’s Body star posing with her signature pout.

In the background, a bunch of lucky fans utilized their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to photo-bomb the celebrity snap.

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the latter’s Super Bowl win

Elsewhere, Taylor and Travis also went clubbing with her parents.

In a TikTok video by Taylor herself, the Bad Blood singer gave a glimpse into her and Kelce’s Super Bowl celebration with her mom and dad, Scott and Andrea Swift.

In the clip, Swift first Zoomed into her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who stuck out his tongue. For the portion of the video, Taylor wrote, “It's a friends and family party, they said.” She then panned her camera towards her parents, who were sitting side by side in a booth. “Bring your parents they said,” Taylor wrote over them before turning the camera towards herself to grace her followers with a smile. In the caption of the video, Taylor said, “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”

Other post-Super Bowl win antics of the couple involve an on-field smooch, a 5 a.m. snack at the club, and serenading each other with some of the singer’s hit tracks including Love Story and You Belong with Me. We won't bother sharing pictures of the listed events because we are absolutely certain you all have already seen them all.

