Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Bells: Pop superstar and NFL player to tie the knot on June 13, 2026; Report

All the Swifties assemble! In a major piece of news, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to exchange vows during the summers. According to Entertainment Tonight, the superstar artist and the NFL tight-end player are all set to tie the knot. Reportedly, their wedding will take place at the famed Ocean House in Rhode Island. The seaside venue, known for its sweeping Atlantic views and exclusivity, is expected to host what could become one of 2026’s most talked-about celebrity weddings.



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Date



ET reports that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get married on June 13, 2026. The chosen date carries special meaning. Swift has long embraced the number 13 as her lucky charm; a symbol she has referenced throughout her career and one tied to her December 13 birthday. The wedding preparations are already underway, with official paperwork anticipated to be completed within the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the bride secured the venue despite high demand, underscoring the scale and importance of the event. Local hospitality businesses are also feeling the impact, as hotel rates in the surrounding area have reportedly surged following the leak of the wedding date.

The celebration is expected to blend glamour with personal touches. Rapper Flavor Flav has publicly offered to officiate, adding an unexpected twist to the ceremony. Apart from her best friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, British TV personality Graham Norton is rumored to be among the invited guests, alongside close friends and prominent figures from the entertainment and sports worlds.



Travis Kelce's backyard proposal



Swift and Kelce, who announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years together, have largely kept details private. If reports are to be believed, their June 13 nuptials will mark a milestone moment as one blending romance, symbolism, and star power against a picturesque New England backdrop.

