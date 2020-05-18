Taylor Swift tweets 'City of Lover Concert' songs and surprises fans after her 2020 tour gets cancelled

Taylor Swift surprises fans with City of Lover Concert' songs after her 2020 gets cancelled.

Taylor Swift had the biggest surprise for her fans as she live-tweeted songs from City of Lover Concert after her 2020 tour got cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The young songstress had to call off many performances and concerts due to the global pandemic. Hence, she decided to surprise fans and give them a glimpse of what the City of Lover Concert would have looked like. Taylor Swift performed acoustics of her songs and teased the fans.

The songs were shot last September at Paris’s L’Olympia Theater after Taylor Swift's seventh album Lover came out. "It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for," Taylor Swift tweeted. "A lot of these songs on this album that just came out, I’ve never played live before. And I was thinking about how I'd really like to play some of these songs for the very first time, and I was thinking maybe the best way to do it would be just playing the songs acoustically, the way that I wrote them," the 30-year-old singer gushed.

Taylor gave a glimpse of her songs Death by a Thousand Cuts, Cornelia Street, The Man, and many more from her album and left the fans gushings as she responded to each one of them on Twitter. "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. I’ll see you onstage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us," Taylor Swift wrote earlier as she cancelled her Love Tour on April 17. Her other cancelled shows include Lover Fest East in Foxborough, Mass., and Lover Fest West.

