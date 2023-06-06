Taylor Swift UNVEILS full track list for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and duet partners; DEETS here

Taylor Swift has been making quite a few headlines since the beginning of this year. On the professional front, Swift has been doing exceptionally well in her Eras Tour concerts along with her collaboration with Ice Spice. Meanwhile on the personal front, Swift started dating Matty Healy after the breakup of a six year long relationship with Joe Alwyn. Now, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are broken up after one-month of whirlwind relationship, first reported by TMZ.

Amidst all these, Taylor had shared an Instagram post revealing the full track list of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) along with the featured guests. Here is everything to know about the same.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version): Full track list and duet partners

On Monday, Taylor Swift unveiled the full track list of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and her duet partners of the previously unrecorded ‘Vault Tracks’. The Anti-Hero singer announced that Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy were her duet partners on the ‘Vault Tracks’.

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th. Taylor Swift in her Instagram post

When the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was announced for pre-order, it didn’t name the bonus songs. William will be featuring on Castles Crumbling while Fall Out Boy will be featuring in Electric Touch. The other new tracks in this album include Timeless, I Can See You, and When Emma Falls in Love. Though the writing credits of the new songs are still unknown.

