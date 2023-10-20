Taylor Swift unwinds with BFF Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz in West Hollywood after night out with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, the mega-celebrity, has painted the globe with the colors of her Eras and possibly made everybody a Swiftie by this point. Despite being in the news for her music, she has recently been headlining the tabloids for her rumored romance with NFL player Travis Kelce. But today Swift changed her usual hangout partner, and we have the answer to Swift’s infamous line “I am going out tonight”. As reported by People, Taylor Swift was seen last night hanging out with her best friends Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravatiz at West Hollywood for dinner.

Taylor Swift was seen hanging out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz

As reported by People , Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez had a girls' night out in Los Angeles on Thursday night, while fans swarmed to a Connecticut restaurant where she was incorrectly thought to be dining. Instead of eating at Elm with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and pal Blake Lively, as a Swiftie speculated, the Cruel Summer singer dined at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

Zoë Kravitz and Keleigh Sperry were also in attendance. Swift wore belted light-wash trousers and an open-knit cream blouse over a black tank while out with her friends. The Grammy winner accented with a brown pocketbook and her usual red lipstick and wore her hair in a claw clip out of her face. Gomez and Kravitz were both dressed in black, while Sperry was dressed in a white jacket. The Bejeweled singer's outing with girls comes following her night outs with rumored beau Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s night out with Travis Kelce

As per People , last weekend, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn't stop flaunting their romance. Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted holding hands again less than 24 hours after they were spotted holding hands en route to the Saturday Night Live afterparty. This time, the couple was on their way to supper at the Waverly Inn in New York City on Sunday.

The Anti-Hero singer wore a sheer, flower-print blouse, a leathery black miniskirt, and a fuchsia shoulder bag. Kelce, clad in khaki-colored slacks and a button-up shirt jacket, was all grins.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ignited dating rumors in September after Kelce mentioned handing Swift his phone number, and Swift attended and cheered at one of Kelce's games.

