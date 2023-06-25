Taylor Swift urges fans to act with ‘kindness and gentleness’ ahead of Speak Now Taylor’s Version's release

Taylor Swift has been making quite a few headlines since the beginning of this year. On the professional front, Swift has been doing exceptionally well in her Eras Tour concerts along with her collaboration with Ice Spice.

Previously Taylor had shared an Instagram post revealing the full track list of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) along with the featured guests. Now, during her recent concert the Anti Hero singer has urged fans to act with kindness towards others. Here is everything to know about same.

Taylor Swift at Minneapolis concert

During Eras Tour Saturday’s concert in Minneapolis, Taylor Swift surprised fans with a performance of Dear John.

However before her performance, Swift asked her fans to act with ‘kindness and gentleness’ after the release of her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). She said, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, except the songs I wrote… I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago.”

Taylor Swift's speech about kindness comes amid the rumors that her song ‘Dear John’ featured in the Speak Now album is about her relationship with John Mayer. The singer also said that while performing on stage she has seen fans interacting with kindness towards each other and hopes that they can maintain the same positivity later as well.

Meanwhile on the personal front, Swift started dating Matty Healy after the breakup of a six year long relationship with Joe Alwyn . Now, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are broken up after one-month of whirlwind relationship, first reported by TMZ.

Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is all scheduled to release on July 7, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift criticizes harmful LGBTQ+ legislation; Fans call her ‘a true mother’