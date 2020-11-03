Taylor Swift urges people to vote in a candid video; Harry Styles dons a 'Vote' tee on Don't Worry Darling set

November 3, 2020, marks Election Day in the United States and urging people to vote is Taylor Swift in a candid video. Moreover, Harry Styles had a subtle way of encouraging voting while on the sets of Don't Worry Darling in Los Angeles.

It's officially Election Day in the United States as November 3, 2020, is upon American citizens. It's a day to look forward to but also dread as Joe Biden takes on current US President Donald Trump. Many celebrities are taking to social media to reveal who they're voting for while also sharing why this election is extremely crucial for citizens.

Taylor Swift, who has usually shied away from talking politics, has openly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the recent few weeks. In a candid video shared on Twitter, a day before November 3, the 30-year-old singer had a special message for people asking them to make their vote count. "Hey! So we all are very stressed out about this election. Rightfully so, I feel you. But, allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count. So if you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, wear a mask. Take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting," Swift shared in the thought-provoking video. The Only The Young crooner also shared a link to help citizens find their polling place.

Check out Taylor Swift's video encouraging people to vote on Election Day 2020 in the US below:

On the other hand, Harry Styles had a quirky way to encourage voting while on the sets of Don't Worry Darling in Los Angeles. As per Just Jared, along with a pair of rainbow pants and white and baby blue sneakers, Styles donned a white tee which had 'Don't trip' written on the front and 'Vote!' written five times on the back. Also spotted on set were Chris Pine, Nick Kroll and Olivia Wilde, who is co-starring as well as directing Don't Worry Darling. Even though Harry can't vote, the Golden singer endorsed Biden in a recent tweet saying, "If I could vote in America, I'd vote with kindness," while reporting Joe's election campaign video.

We're glad to see celebrities coming forward and encouraging people to vote, which is their right as citizens of a democratic country!

