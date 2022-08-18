Taylor Swift was denied a cameo in Twilight: New Moon; Here's why

Taylor Swift has dabbled in acting quite successfully and even has an upcoming film alongside Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie. Although, if there's one franchise that the singer truly wanted to be a part of, it was the Twilight universe. Known to be a massive fan, Swift apparently was keen to have a role in New Moon.

According to director Chris Weitz who helmed Twilight: New Moon, Swift was keen to have a guest appearance in the film and was pushing for even the smallest of cameos. However, it eventually didn't work out because Weisz turned down the singer's request. Speaking about the same on The Twilight Effect” podcast with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, the director revealed why he denied Taylor's cameo.

Recalling how it all happened, Chris said, "Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie – not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard", via The Independent. The director further also mentioned how the Evermore singer was ready to play "even just “someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever."

The filmmaker then revealed that one of the reasons why he turned down the singer was because she was too big a personality and he thought she would distract from the other actors and the story since she is a big star. The director admitted that he "kicked" himself over it since he lost out on the chance to work and get to know Swift although maintained that at the time he was looking out for what was best for the film.

Interestingly, in the same year that Twilight: New Moon came out, Taylor went on to date the film's star Taylor Lautner. The duo also starred as an onscreen couple in the romantic comedy Valentine's Day.

