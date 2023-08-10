Taylor Swift: What is pushing singer closer to the billionaire club? DETAILS Inside

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest musicians in the world. Currently, the singer is on her massively successful tour, with swifties from all around the world excited to attend one of her concerts. Swift is breaking records left, right and center but did you know she's about to barge into a group that only a few are allowed in? The Anti-Hero singer is on the verge of becoming a billionaire. Here's how she got here.

In the midst of her highly profitable ongoing global tour, Taylor Swift's net worth has seen a remarkable surge. According to Forbes magazine, the singer-songwriter's value has surged to $740 million, a significant increase from $570 million in April. Swift is presently in the middle of her global Eras tour, marking her first tour since Reputation in 2018. As per Pollstar, a prominent touring industry publication, the initial 22 shows of the Eras Tour generated over $300 million. The complete tour is projected to amass a remarkable $1.4 billion in earnings from ticket sales, merchandise, and additional revenue sources. Though not all of the earnings will directly go to the 33-year-old. Reportedly, the Better Than Revenge singer has already earned nearly $110 million from the tour till date.

Taylor Swift's next album

Swift's next album is going to be another re-recording. This time she'll be releasing 1989 (Taylor's Version again). She announced the news on her Instagram on August 10. Titled 1989 (Taylor’s Version), this release is part of her ongoing effort to re-record her early discography, which includes Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). For the unversed a couple of years ago the singer found herself in a dispute with producer Scooter Braun over the copyrights of her songs.

The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th." She admitted that this album is her favorite because the "5 From The Vault tracks are so insane."

Meanwhile, Taylor will soon join celebrities like Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian, in the exclusive billionaire club.

