Taylor Swift will be dropping 4 previously unreleased songs ahead of her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is a gift to her fans that just keeps on giving. The Antihero hitmaker is all geared up to kickstart her much-anticipated Eras tour from Friday, March 17, 2023. While Swifties – as her fans are called – are naturally extremely excited to watch her perform live on stage, they received another sweet surprise on Thursday, March 16, as Taylor shared that she will drop not one, not two, but four previously unreleased songs ahead of her Eras Tour! Yes, you read that right. More on that below.

What are Taylor Swift’s four previously unreleased songs that she will drop at midnight tonight?

Taylor Swift took to the stories feature on her Instagram account and shared the information that she will be dropping four unreleased songs tonight at midnight. “In celebration of The Eras Tour, I am releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight (clock emoji, laughing emoji),” she wrote. The 33-year-old singer then went on to list these songs. “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version) Safe & Sound (featuring joywilliams & @johnboymusic) (Taylor’s Version) If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) & All of The Girls You Loved Before)”.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram Story

Is Taylor Swift the rerecording of her album Speak Now any time soon?

Both Eyes Open and Safe & Sound are from the 2012 movie The Hunger Games. This will be the first time Williams and White will be appearing together after their breakup in 2014. If This Was A Movie originally featured on the Deluxe Version of Taylor Swift’s third studio album Speak Now. This could be a major hint that TayTay will be dropping the rerecording of the album after Fearless and Red in 2021. It should be noted that while all the other three songs have been heard before, All of The Girls You Loved Before is a completely new song on the block.

Meanwhile, Taylor will be kickstarting her The Eras Tour on March 17. Her opening night is at Glendale, Arizona where she will be performing back-to-back shows. The city has been renamed Swift City temporarily in honour of the Midnights songstress.

