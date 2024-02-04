Taylor Swift Will Not Perform At Grammys 2024 For THIS Reason; Reports

The Grammy Awards, a pinnacle in the music industry, annually celebrates outstanding artistic achievements. Singers grace the stage with electrifying performances, transcending genres, and captivating global audiences. From powerful ballads to energetic pop numbers, the stage serves as a canvas for musical expression. Sadly for Swifties fans, Taylor Swift won't be gracing the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Why is Taylor Swift not performing at the Grammys 2024?

Although the 34-year-old pop sensation is set to attend the annual music awards show, People has learned that she won't be performing due to her immediate departure to Japan for the next segment of her Eras Tour.

Swift's agenda includes a series of four consecutive shows at the Tokyo Dome from February 7 to February 10, followed by an extensive continuation of the Eras Tour in Australia, Asia, and Europe, extending through the end of the summer. The tour is currently slated to wrap up with concerts in the United States and Canada in the fall.

During the 2024 Grammy Awards, Swift is in the running for six categories. She's nominated for song of the year, record of the year, and best pop solo performance for the chart-topping Anti-Hero. Additionally, she's up for best pop duo/group performance for Karma featuring Ice Spice, along with best pop vocal album and album of the year for Midnights.

Unfortunately, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has confirmed that he won't be able to accompany her to the Grammys. In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show , the Cruel Summer artist's significant other expressed his unavailability for the prestigious awards ceremony.

Expressing his desire to support Swift at the Grammys, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce remarked, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for."

Despite the wishful thinking, Kelce acknowledged the challenging scheduling conflict, stating, "But I think I've got practice on Sunday." He coyly added uncertainty about the team's plans, with Saturday possibly being a practice day and Sunday reserved for travel.

However, Kelce clarified that, unfortunately, his commitments to preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs' appearance in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 would prevent him from attending the Grammy Awards. His focus remains on the team's bid for their fourth Super Bowl victory in five years.

About Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, launched in March 2023, has achieved unprecedented success, grossing over $1 billion and claiming the title of the most lucrative concert tour of all time, according to Pollstar.

In an interview with Time, Swift shared insights into the rigorous nature of the tour, acknowledging it as a formidable challenge. She said, “I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot.” The concert spans over three hours, during which Swift performs tracks from nearly all of her 10 original studio albums, including two surprise songs each night.

To prepare for this demanding venture, Swift embarked on an intensive six-month training regimen. Describing her routine, she revealed, "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming music award show, where the Recording Academy recognizes outstanding achievements in the music industry each year, is scheduled to take place on February 4. Trevor Noah will be hosting the event for the fourth consecutive year.

