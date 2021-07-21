Taylor Swift will NOT submit re recorded Fearless album for Grammys, CMA Awards; Here's why

While Taylor Swift fans have been thrilled about the singer's re-recorded album releases, it has now been reported that when it comes to awards and accolades, the singer will not be submitting her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version) as a contender. As per Billboard, Swift has pulled out of Grammys and CMA Awards contention for the album. The confirmation about the same was received by Billboard from a Republic Records representative.

A statement regarding Swift's album not competing for Grammys in the upcoming year was shared by Billboard which said, "After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards." The reason for the same was further mentioned in the statement as Swift wanting voters to focus on her new music.

As per Billboard, Taylor's December 2020 album, Evermore will be submitted for the awards and the singer is hoping that this move leaves room for voters to focus on Evermore, rather than splitting their votes between her two projects.

The statement from Republic Records also mentioned how successful her 2008 album Fearless has already been saying, "Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time."

Among her new albums, Taylor's Folklore album which was released in July 2020 has already received Album of the Year honour at this year's Grammy Awards. Its successor Evermore will now be competing at the next year's awards as confirmed by the label representative to Billboard.

