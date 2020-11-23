Taylor Swift wins BIG at American Music Awards; Reveals she’s re recording old music post Scooter Braun drama

Taylor Swift won 3 awards at the American Music Awards 2020 but unfortunately wasn’t able to physically be there at the event as the pop icon is currently re-recording all of her old music, post her recent controversy with Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift won three awards at the 2020 American Music Awards, but she had a good reason for not being there in person! The 30-year-old entertainer gave a virtual acceptance speech for Artist of the Year during the event on Sunday (November 22) and she revealed she was speaking from the recording studio. “The reason I’m not there tonight is because I’m re-recording all of my old music,” Taylor told fans. She’s even in the studio where she previously recorded the music!

Taylor won the awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Music Video for Cardigan. If you’re curious why Taylor is re-recording her old music, it’s because of the recent drama that went down between Scooter Braun and the pop singer. In shocking developments, her master recordings of her first six albums were sold to Scooter Braun and then just this week, sold to a private investment fund by him (without Taylor’s knowledge).

When @TaylorSwift13 tells us there's "not a lot going on at the moment" but then accepts her Artist of the Year in the recording studio.... #AMAs pic.twitter.com/JCRHUX3rEN — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

She even essayed a letter via social media to fans explaining her side of the story and said: “I wanted to check in and update you guys. As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun. Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature). So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

“A few weeks ago my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun. This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off. As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalogue for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me. I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up. I love you guys and I’m just gonna keep cruising, as they say. Taylor.”

