Taylor Swift wishes mom on Mother's Day and says their conversations are her 'favourite memories'; Watch Video

Taylor Swift shares a childhood video of herself to wish her mom on Mother's Day.

Like all other celebs, Taylor Swift too had her best wishes for her mom on Mother's Day. The 30-year-old songstress took to her Instagram handle yesterday and shared a childhood video of herself talking to her mommy dearest. The video shows Taylor Swift as a tiny toddler chatting with her mom and giggling through their conversation. Taylor Swift also penned a beautiful note for her mom and it seems like she's still fond of her just like how she was back when she was a baby.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me," Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram and that's every mother-daughter ever! As seen in the video, Taylor Swift's mother is talking to her and recording her. Meanwhile, an ecstatic Taylor is replying happily and talking to her mommy.

Check it out:

"Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day. PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you," her caption continued. Not only did Taylor wish her mom on Mother's Day but also extended support to the ones who are away from their mothers or have lost them.

Also Read: Taylor Swift REVEALS City of Lover Concert to air on May 17; To include unseen footage from Paris performance

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×