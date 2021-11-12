Taylor Swift's 10 minute track All Too Well seemingly reveals the REASON for her and Jake Gyllenhaal's split

Taylor Swift dropped her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12, and ever since, her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal has been trending on social media. It was previously believed that Swift wrote the original Red album which was released in 2012, in the aftermath of her split from the actor. Reports now claim that her song All Too Well reveals the reason for her and Gyllenhaal's split.

Ahead of the release of her album, Swift had promised a ten-minute long version of All Too Well that the singer revealed was the original composition but never made it to her 2012 album. In her re-recorded album, Taylor released the complete song and now fans believe they have found hints about her and Gyllenhaal's relationship and why it cracked in the lyrics of the track.

In one of the verses of All Too Well, Taylor sings, "They say all’s well that ends well but I’m in a new hell / Every time you double cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die." Netizens believe that Gyllenhaal allegedly cited age difference as the reason for their rocky relationship and broke up with the singer over the same.

Listen to Taylor Swift's 10-minute track here:

In another part of the song, Taylor also supposedly hints at the actor's current relationship as she sings, "And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age." For the unreversed, Jake recently made his relationship with 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu official. The duo has a 15-year age gap. As for the actor's past relationship with Swift, the duo dated when the singer was 21 and he was 29.

While discussing the circumstances under which she wrote the song, All Too Well, Taylor during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show stated that she was going through a "bit of a sad time" when it was composed. The singer has never confirmed her song to have any connection to her past relationship.

