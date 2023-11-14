Taylor Swift's 1989 Taylor's version continues to break records; becomes her biggest album sales debut

Taylor Swift has delivered numerous chart-topping songs and garnered an impressive collection of awards throughout her musical career. Her influence in the pop music genre is undeniable, and she has continuously captivated fans with her iconic songs and albums. With electrifying live performances and a staggering 12 Grammy Awards to her name, she has achieved global recognition.

In short, her name has consistently held a prominent position in the music industry, both in terms of dominating music streaming platforms and capturing the hearts of fans. She recently achieved another milestone, as her album "1989" has set a new record by achieving her best first-week performance ever, making waves across the internet.

Taylor Swift's 1989 is breaking records

Following its release on October 27, Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her 2014 pop album made a remarkable debut, claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with 1.653 million equivalent album units. This achievement surpasses her previous best of 1.578 million units for "Midnights."

On a global scale, the album has achieved sales of 3.5 million equivalent units. Notably, the original version of the album only managed to move 1.297 million units in its initial week of release almost a decade ago. With this latest accomplishment, Taylor Swift has now set a new milestone as the first artist ever to achieve six Number 1 album debuts with over 1 million units sold.

More about Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s version)

Following the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift now holds an 80 percent stake in her discography. Swift has not yet disclosed the release dates for the two unreleased album re-recordings.

Her decision to re-record her music originated in 2019 when music executive Scooter Braun acquired her previous record label, Big Machine, for a reported $300 million. This acquisition granted Braun majority ownership of Swift's original master recordings.

Taylor Swift also expressed her strong discontent with the agreement, repeatedly stating that she had requested an opportunity to regain ownership of her work but was turned down.

In response to Braun, Swift promptly unveiled her intentions to re-record her earlier catalog, thereby releasing a set of her music with master recordings that she has control over. These fresh renditions of her original albums are labeled as "Taylor's Version" in all titles and releases, accompanied by extra, previously unreleased "From The Vault" tracks.

