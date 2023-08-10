Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version): When is it releasing? Date, track list and more

Taylor Swift's resounding commitment to reclaiming her musical legacy continues with the forthcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). As an emblem of creative empowerment and ownership, this re-recorded masterpiece follows in the footsteps of her recent successful re-releases: Fearless, Red, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Swift's groundbreaking approach to regaining control over her artistry has captivated audiences, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) promises to be a monumental addition to her reimagined discography.

Mark your calendars for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Mark the calendar for October 27, the eagerly awaited release date of 1989 (Taylor's Version). Swift chose this significant day, precisely nine years after the original 1989 album's debut, to usher in a new era of rediscovery and creative expression. The album, adorned with 21 captivating tracks, will offer listeners a harmonious blend of timeless hits and five exclusive "vault tracks" that have remained concealed until now. Excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the chance to pre-order this musical journey. In her announcement, Taylor said "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you (soon)! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site."

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez proudly flaunts Taylor Swift's Eras Tour merch while supporting BFF in LA, says 'Another one!'

A journey of gratitude and revelation for Taylor Swift

During the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift expressed profound gratitude to her devoted fan base, reflecting on her journey to re-record her music. With unwavering support from her fans, Swift's mission to re-own her artistry has become a collective endeavor, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship between artist and admirer. Swift's heartfelt message resonated deeply, underscoring the significance of her fans' involvement in her creative endeavor.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift get emotional during recent Eras Tour concert amid alleged split with Matty Healy?

Anticipation for Taylor Swift's latest album

Taylor Swift's announcement of '1989 (Taylor's Version)' has sent ripples of excitement throughout the music world, igniting anticipation for this transformative reimagining. As fans eagerly anticipate the album's release, the captivating hints and teases surrounding the album have only fueled the excitement. With each re-recorded album, Swift's legacy of innovation and determination to preserve her artistic vision shines brighter. 1989 (Taylor's Version) is poised to be a milestone that celebrates Swift's evolution while inviting fans to rediscover the magic that has defined her unparalleled career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert sans Prince Harry; jumps out of her chair to sing