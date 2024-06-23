Taylor Swift’s 2nd Eras Tour Show London Becomes Star-Studded Affair; Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher And More Celebs Attend

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at its London stop attracted celebrities like it's the Oscars after-party. On June 22, Saturday, the star-studded second night of the concert was held at Wembley Stadium. From Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant, and more to British royal Prince William, his children Princess Charlotte, and the princes, everyone grooved to Taylor Swift’s songs at her London concerts.

Who were the Hollywood A-listers present at Taylor Swift's London concert?

Swifties shared an Instagram post showing Tom Cruise being escorted by security through the stadium. Moreover, people who follow Taylor Swift on social media identified several famous faces in the crowd including Greta Gerwig — the Barbie director. Hugh Grant sat among audience members.

Also present were Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Rachel Zegler documented her arrival on Instagram. Additionally, another fan account reported Irish actor Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey’s presence at the show as well.

Another video from a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) showed Liam Hemsworth talking to someone in the audience.

Taylor Swift had the entire world of stars Shaking It Off At Wembley Stadium

On her Instagram Stories, Holly Jackson, whose book A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a bestseller, said how she hoped Taylor would perform No Body, No Crime from Evermore.

Furthermore, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie followed suit attending the second night having made appearances during the first where they gave friendship bracelets to one of their youngest fans.

The previous day witnessed an equally high-profile guest list comprising Jonathan Van Ness, Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann, and her friend Cara Delevingne alongside the Kelces among others who attended the event at Wembley Stadium. Every star in attendance was enchanted to meet the multi-Grammy-winning performer in her natural habitat.

Again performing in front of a full house on Saturday night was Swift, who had earlier gone Insta-official with her prince charming Travis Kelce posing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and The Prince of Wales on the first day at Wembley.

Not only her Eras Tour outfits but also her London concerts were as bejeweled with stars as herself.

