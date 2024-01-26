Taylor Swift's AI-Generated Explicit Images Go Viral; Anti-Hero Singer Reportedly Considering Suing

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and pornographic content which could be triggering for some readers

Global pop sensation, Taylor Swift, is the latest celebrity to fall victim to AI-generated DeepFake content. In a shocking incident this week, pornographic AI- images of the singer in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey were circulated on social media, mostly on X (formerly Twitter).

Pinkvilla has viewed the images in question but will not be sharing them, keeping in mind Taylor Swift’s right to dignity and privacy as well as the explicit nature of the pictures which show her in highly suggestive sexual positions.

The Bad Blood singer is reportedly not happy with the situation and could be considering a lawsuit against the perpetrators responsible. Scroll for all the latest updates.

Taylor Swift reportedly furious over her explicit AI-generated images

Numerous celebrities have experienced the negative impact of AI's capability to produce fabricated audio and video content of individuals. The latest victim of advancement in the field of AI happens to be Taylor Swift. Pornographic pictures of the singer performing sexual acts in the stadium and elsewhere wearing her boyfriend’s team gear went viral on the internet this week. Reports suggest that the Bad Blood singer is not taking the matter lightly and is rightly furious over it. Whether or not she’ll be taking legal action against the wrongdoers is not yet clear.

A source close to Taylor Swift told the Daily Mail on Thursday, “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear, these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and or knowledge.”

"The Twitter account that listed them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up, to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone,” the source further added.

Noting that Swift’s close ones are upset with the situation, the source stressed that legislation needs to be passed to prevent such acts.

The NSFW images concerning Taylor Swift originated from an AI celebrity porn website on January 15, per Newsweek.

Hashtag 'Protect Taylor Swift' trends on X - Swifties stand by their icon

In the aftermath of the rather shocking and repugnant incident, Swifties, the dedicated and passionate fans of Taylor Swift came to the singer’s rescue. While not much could be done after the images circulated like wildfire on several social media platforms, Swifties showed their support for Taylor during the difficult time. The hashtag 'Protect Taylor Swift' started trending on X as people demanded strict laws to prevent such offensive happenings.

“those Taylor ai pics are straight up sexual harassment and it's disgusting that man can do those things without repercussions. they see women as objects made for their sick fantasies and I’m so sick of it. it makes me want to throw up,” an X user said.

“protect taylor swift, she’s literally the nicest human being ever,” another added.

“‘she's a white billionaire’ is never an excuse to spread Taylor Swift ai images of sexualizing women Just because she’s a billionaire doesn’t mean you can spread taylor ai images,” a different X user remarked.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with any form of sexual abuse, online or in person, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

