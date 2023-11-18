Taylor Swift's arrival illuminates Christ the Redeemer in spectacular welcome celebration: What we know so far

As Taylor Swift braces herself for her next big performance in Brazil, the citizens in the country have the most special welcome planned for her. The heritage statue of Jesus Christ in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil, Christ The Redeemer has been lit for the pop sensation.

The Christ The Redeemer statue in Brazil gets decorated to welcome Taylor Swift

The iconic statue projected a Welcome To Brazil sign for Swift, which had been lit up for the occasion. After her record-breaking performances in the United States, Mexico and Argentina, the singer proceeded to Brazil for her next big show. The concert has been long due after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are anticipating her return to the country with bated breath.

While three shows are scheduled in Rio, three others are lined up to take place in Sao Paulo. Collectively, tens of thousands of fans are expected to be attending the concert. When Swift arrived in Brazil last week, her fans had organized an online campaign for her homage at the Christ The Redeemer monument in the country. The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the monument, accepted their request while asking for their donations in return.

Taylor Swift is all ready to perform in Brazil: San Paulo and Rio

The fan campaign had made a request to Omar Raposo, who is the rector of the Sanctuary of Christ The Redeemer to project the t-shirt on the statue to celebrate the arrival of Taylor Swift. Raposo had agreed to fulfill his commitment on the condition that, "More than 20,000 units of panettone and mineral water by 9 pm this Thursday, November 16, to help people in situations of vulnerability and social exclusion."

According to the press release, "The initiative is from the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary and aims to raise awareness and mobilize society against poverty and social exclusion, in commemoration of the World Day of the Poor, established by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, which will be celebrated on November 19th."

While the show was originally scheduled for Friday, it had been announced on Instagram that the show was delayed due to truly chaotic weather.

