Taylor Swift's behind the scene video of the song Christmas Tree Farm is winning hearts; WATCH

The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer said during the video that she hoped that the song Christmas Tree Farm acts as a sweet and joyous escape for the music lovers.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer Taylor Swift's behind the scene video of the song Christmas Tree Farm is winning hearts across the globe. The Bank Space singer is seen wearing a red coloured shirt in the first few seconds of the behind the scene video. The You Belong With Me singer Taylor Swift is seen crooning the song. The song which rings in the Christmas excitement early on is becoming a favourite with the fans and music lovers across the world. The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer said during the video that she hoped that the song Christmas Tree Farm acts as a sweet and joyous escape for the listeners and music lovers.

The singer who has many hits to her credit was honoured with Artist of the Year award at the latest edition of the American Music Awards. The fans and music lovers who have considered the Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince singer their favourite, was going gaga over the new song Christmas Tree Farm which is bringing the festive feels ahead of Christmas. The I Forgot That You Existed singer recently locked horns with Scooter Braun over her owner ship of her songs.

The Back to December singer Taylor Swift recently featured in the film Cats, which is getting the Everything Has Changed singer a lot of love and positive appreciation. The fans and film audience were eagerly looking forward to the film and now that the film Cats had hit the screen the fans are heading the theatres tow watch it.

Check out the behind the scene video here:

(ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber praises 'Cats' amidst Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber feud)

Credits :youtube

Read More