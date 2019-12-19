Taylor Swift's birthday surprise from her collaborators in their music studio is quite adorable; Check It Out

Taylor Swift was in for a pleasant surprise as her songwriting collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk had something special planned for her.

Taylor Swift is making more news than ever as 2019 comes to an end. We would be lying if we said that the songstress is not making headlines every other day. From her electrifying performances to her onscreen appearance in the musical Cats, Taylor is winning hearts over. The singer recently turned 30 and celebrated it the best way she could think of. Taylor dished out some of her best music and moves as she performed at the Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden. She then had the time of her life as she threw a bash for her closest friends which included Camila Cabello, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Halsey among others.

Amidst all these celebrations, Taylor was in for another pleasant surprise as her songwriting collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk had something special planned for her. The 'Shake It Off' singer joined Jack and Laura for a studio session on Wednesday and was surprised to massive balloons and a cake.

Sharing the adorable photos on Instagram, Taylor wrote, “Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & @sharp_stick – it’s equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called Lover here last year."

Taylor's birthday bash was a crazy affair as her friends went all out. Sharing pictures from the Christmas photobooth at her party, the singer captioned it, "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"

