Is Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn the 'mystery' co writer of her new album Folklore?

Taylor Swift surprised fans on Thursday morning when she announced her next studio album Folklore. Swift took fans by surprise when she wrote on Instagram: "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore." "Surprise! Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

Soon after the excitement from this announcement settled it, T-Swift fans commenced their search for any and all clues about what could be coming. Backed by some research, several Swifties are convinced Joe Alwyn will be part of the new album in a unique way.

The speculation rose when Taylor revealed the talented team who made the project possible. "I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)," she shared online.

So who is this William Bowery who appears to not have an Instagram account? Fans think it could be Taylor’s current boyfriend Joe Alwyn. One fan pointed out via Twitter that one of the couple's first meetings took place at the Bowery Hotel in New York after a Kings of Leon concert in 2016.

Another user read Joe's Wikipedia page and discovered the actor is the great-grandson of William Alwyn. And to fuel the speculations, fans also found out that William spent much of his life as a composer, conductor and music teacher.

This isn't the first time Taylor has used a fake songwriter name with one of her projects. When writing This Is What You Came For, with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, Taylor chose to use the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg to credit herself. "Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual," Calvin later confirmed on Twitter.

