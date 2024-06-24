Taylor Swift’s Bug Trouble Returns; Swallows Insect Mid-Song At London Eras Tour Concert

Pop icon Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a massive success and it continues to spread its magic and charm to Swifties globally. However, the Blank Space singer accidentally swallowed a bug while performing the 10-minute version of All Too Well at her third Eras Tour show in London.

As Swift hummed, “And forget why I needed to,” she began coughing, then asked the Wembley Stadium crowd, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" While the situation was quite funny, she handled it like a pro.

Moreover, this is the second time the superstar has encountered a bug interrupting her show, but previously, during a stop in Chicago in December, Swift said, "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" She then joked that it was "delicious" and took the moment in stride.

Taylor Swift's London concert was a massive success

The pop icon's London concert was an enormous success; several famous faces showed up, including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal family came in, grooved to the concert, and rang in Prince William's 42nd birthday.

Alongside the royal family, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce attended the show. Kylie and Jason's Friday night appearance was their first time at the Eras Tour. Their hands were loaded with friendship bracelets, a tradition among Swift's fans.

Furthermore, the singer's parents were also present at the venue. Her father, Scott Swift, and mother, Andrea Swift, were spotted in the VIP section before Swift took the stage.

Travis Kelce was Taylor Swift's biggest supporter

Alongside the royal family and Swift's parents, it was the billionaire singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who was her actual biggest support. He even joined her dancers to assist with a costume change.

Kelce carried her across the stage to help Swift switch into her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart jacket and heels. Kelce was all smiles during his surprise appearance, looking dapper in a top hat and jacket.

Moreover, Travis previously went to Swift’s shows in Paris, Sydney, Kansas City, and Buenos Aires. Swift’s London shows follow her recent concert in Cardiff and her tour de force across Europe, where he was seen throughout the concert always cheering her.

