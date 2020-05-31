Taylor Swift's Donald Trump Tweet: Is THIS the reason behind the singer's tweet against the POTUS?

Taylor Swift voiced her opinions on Donald Trump's recent insensitive tweet about the Minneapolis protests. While the singer's tweet calling vote out Trump in November became her most-liked tweet, a source now reveals what prompted the singer to take the step and stand up against the POTUS.

The tension only intensified over the weekend as US President Donald Trump posted an insensitive tweet with regard to the Minneapolis protests. The protests were a result of the death of George Floyd due to police violence. The POTUS tweeted, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Several international celebrities have spoken against US President Donald Trump after he posted the tweet. One of the many Hollywood celebrities who raised their voice against the POTUS was Taylor Swift. The singer took to Twitter and declared, "We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump". The tweet became the singer's most-liked tweet on the platform.

While the You Need To Calm Down hitmaker already voiced her opinions on Twitter, a source now told Us Weekly the catalyst behind the tweet. The insider shared that Taylor felt it was important she voices her opinions against Trump for she understood where how powerful her voice is.

"Taylor felt it was necessary to speak up against Trump and express her morals and values. She realizes how powerful her voice is and wanted to use it for the greater good. She wanted to speak out against inequalities in the world and support minorities, while also showing how anti-Trump she is," the insider shared.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter added a warning to the POTUS' tweet which read, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence." But the platform added that "it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

