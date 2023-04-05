Taylor Swift's Era Tour: All the Easter Eggs you need to know about

Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter eggs; it goes without saying. Since the beginning of her career, the superstar has frequently hidden hints, callbacks, and hints in her interviews, liner notes for her albums, live performances, and music videos.

Swift revealed in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly to help launch her Lover phase, "I love to communicate using Easter eggs." I believe that cryptic messages work best. You know, you're kind of just flexing on planning when you schedule things that far in advance. An Easter egg actually serves that purpose.

Swifties shouldn't be shocked that The Eras Tour follows in the footsteps of their queen's masterful propensity for hyper-specific planning and eye for stunning, flawlessly organised detail, right down to the hues of her manicured nails during tour rehearsals.

Billboard compiles a list of Easter eggs discovered by fans as The Eras Tour travels throughout America in the sections below. Continue reading to find out what hints and surprises many Swifties believe the singer may be sending from the stage.

The Taylor Swift T- Shirt Theory

Taylor wears a T-shirt resembling the one she wears in the 2012 song "22" music video at the section of the setlist where she revisits her Red era. The phrase "Not a lot going on at the present" is written on the blouse in the image. This became a well-known indication to Swifties all over the world that their queen was, in fact, working on a major surprise.

The phrase on Swift's blouse may alter from performance to performance, but one TikTok user believes that eventually the red words will anagram to spell out "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." Yet in any case, it's obvious that the superstar is making a statement.

Taylor Swift’s next recording can be Speak now.

Fans were intrigued by video of Swift performing "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single from her album Reputation, as several backing vocalists appearing to represent different album eras arrived on stage encased in enormous plastic boxes.

The backup vocalist in the box was given extra attention because she was wearing a purple halter dress that was strikingly similar to one that Taylor Swift wore on her Speak Now World Tour in 2011 and 2012. This was noticed because of the widespread online fan speculation that Speak Now might be the next re-recording the star plans to release.

Taylor Swift’s manicure can be a hint to look at.

Taylor Swift posted a sneak peek at the rehearsal process on social media one day before the tour began, commenting coyly, "In my era," next to a carousel of images from the stage.

The final image in the slideshow, however, showcased the celebrity's beautiful manicure, which had a different colour on each finger to signify a different album era: matte black for Reputation, glossy teal for 1989, glittering gold for Fearless (Taylor's Version), and so on.

Taylor lays emphasis on her previous song; fans suspect her next album. Speak now?

Taylor's performance lasted three hours and fifteen minutes and featured 44 songs from 10 albums. Nevertheless, she only played one song from 2010's Speak Now, the album cut and originally intended title track "Enchanted," during the first two performances at Arizona's State Farm Arena.

Hits like "Mine," "Back to December," "Dear John," "Mean," and "The Story of Us" were conspicuously absent, but as with everything Taylor does, the decision might have been made deliberately. Several admirers believed that the singer was decreasing the spotlight on purpose because she would soon release Speak Now.

