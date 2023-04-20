Taylor Swift’s Era Tour creates chaos in Florida, where people mistake concert lights for UFO

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been famous for many things, but I never knew the UFO angle would also be one of the reasons that would put her long tour in the limelight.

From diving down the stage hilarious moments to certain background errors during the live tour performance has been a matter of concern which is considerable as it's a live event and tour is yet to be continued for over a month now.

Taylor Swift, who has a brilliant amount of fan following and also holds good relations with many of her industry friends, has been making the rounds. But what sets this apart is the current UFO fuss.

A light mistake cast out as UFO rumors for Florida people

Some people in the Tampa region speculated that Taylor Swift's Eratour was so massive that aliens could have been present since the show's lights caused UFO sightings.

At the end of last week, Taylor gave three days of performances at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but many Floridians saw a show even outside the venue, where they used their phones to record eerie sky activity.

The voice of one worried citizen who uploaded a video to TikTok depicting a wide band of lights changing over a foggy sky is humorous today, but you can still sense the terror in her voice. As one of the member cried out saying,"Bro, what the f***?" as she spotted a band of light which seemed like a UFO signal.

All the sky watchers appear to be aware that T-Swift was performing nearby that evening, but they are certain the lights in question are not from her event but rather something unnatural.

A woman in the video cries out, "That is NOT Taylor Swift!" at one point.

The lighting effect they were gazing at was entirely from her display, which turned out to be a sign of a UFO. This was truly a lighting mistake from her concert.

