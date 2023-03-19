Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour becomes highest attended concert for a female artist, DETAILS here

Taylor Swift started her Eras Tour from Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona and it has been one of huge success for the singer. On the first day of the show Taytay is already breaking records. The Back to December singer officially becomes the female artist with the highest attended concert in the U.S.A. There were more than sixty nine thousand people who attended the first concert of the Eras Tour in Arizona. Swift’s Eras Tour is a 52 show tour through which the singer will perform all through North America.

Earlier Madonna held the title of female artist with the highest attended concert in the U.S.A when she performed at Anaheim Stadium in Los Angeles with an audience of about sixty three thousand people in 1987. Now, Taylor Swift breaks this record with an audience of over sixty nine thousand in Arizona during the first concert of Eras Tour.

The reviews of this concert have been amazing with people calling Taylor Swift one of the most ‘hardworking’ artists in the industry. It seems that the tour has kicked off with great fanfare but the ticket sale platform is getting sued by some people. The parent company of Ticketmaster – Live Nation Entertainment is getting sued by Taytay’s fans. The fans were displeased with the presale of the tickets which resulted in chaos as fans had to wait hours in waiting with the increase in ticket pricing and errors in messaging.

As per TODAY the court document accuses Ticketmaster for the breach of contract with the intentional misrepresentation and several antitrust violations including fraud. The fans are seeking a penalty of $2500 from Ticketmaster for every violation.

