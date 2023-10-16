Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film sets record in its first week getting on par with Michael Jackson's This Is It

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film made a spectacular debut, raking in a remarkable USD 95 million to USD 97 million during its opening weekend. This achievement not only set a new record for the highest-grossing concert film debut but also marked it as the highest-grossing domestic release of a concert film in cinematic history.

Taylor Swift's Concert Film surpassed records in the first week

The concert film's incredible success surpassed records held by Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. The film was widely released in over 3,850 locations, and while it fell just short of the $100 million mark, it's a massive achievement. Around 4.8 million people watched it, with an average ticket price of $20.75, and nearly 80% of the audience was female.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is no ordinary concert film. Its unique release strategy offers weekend-only screenings, differing from the conventional daily showings. While international box office figures were not immediately available, the film's strong domestic performance has set the bar high for its global success, with expectations that it might even surpass the $262.5 million earnings of Michael Jackson's This Is It during its limited run in theaters.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the film's triumphant opening weekend was the fact that a whopping 60% of tickets were sold in advance. Such high pre-sale numbers are rarely seen in the industry. Typically, big tentpole movies achieve around 40% in advance ticket sales, making Taylor Swift's Eras Tour exceptional in this regard.

Taylor Swift Concert Film expectations

Swift's film release was surrounded by lofty expectations, with early forecasts suggesting an opening weekend between USD 40 million and USD 60 million, and the potential to reach a staggering USD 150 million. Although the film didn't quite reach these sky-high predictions, its performance is nothing short of extraordinary. The film scored an impressive USD 39 million on Friday, just below the expected range. This sum also includes USD 2.8 million from last-minute Thursday night previews, which were announced less than 24 hours before being available for purchase.

Looking ahead, as word of mouth spreads and Swift's dedicated fan base continues to show their love, there's potential for even more moviegoers to pack theaters on Sunday, possibly inching closer to the elusive USD 100 million milestone.

